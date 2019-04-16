Armed man arrested after barricading himself with son, police say

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police said an armed man was taken into custody after he barricaded himself with his son Tuesday morning in Pacoima.

Officers responded to the 13000 block of Hoyt Street after a report of domestic violence came in at 7:40 a.m.

Police said they cleared the home of multiple family members earlier in the day, including a young daughter. During an investigation, police determined the suspect's teenage son refused to evacuate the residence.

The suspect was also in possession of a firearm, police said.

The suspect later walked out of the home, surrendered to police and was arrested.
