Man arrested after high-speed pursuit on Southern California freeways

The chase began around 5 p.m. and reached up to 100 mph at times.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- A man was arrested after police chased a vehicle in a high-speed pursuit on Southern California streets and freeways Tuesday evening.

The chase began around 5 p.m. and reached up to 100 mph at times. The SUV could be seen getting close to other vehicles and weaving around them.

At one point during the pursuit, the back trunk of the SUV opened and several boxes fell out.

The chase ended just before 6 p.m. with the vehicle crashing in a residential neighborhood after it collided with a CHP vehicle.

