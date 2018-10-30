A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a massive evacuation that occurred Monday evening in Pasadena after the discovery of what initially appeared to be an explosive device.The suspect, a Glendale resident whose name was not disclosed, was taken into custody shortly before midnight, a Pasadena police spokesperson confirmed Tuesday morning.Ten blocks were evacuated after the suspicious device was discovered attached to the back of a U-Haul truck. Several streets in the area of Raymond Avenue and California Boulevard were shut down, and Gold Line service was interrupted.Investigators said that while the device included several apparent hallmarks of an explosive, it was later deemed safe.