MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- Band-Aids and gauze can help patch us up, but authorities in Orange County say one driver tried to repair his tires with them.
Mission Viejo Police Services posted the pictures on Facebook.
Deputies had responded to an emergency call on Tuesday morning from an alert citizen who noticed a suspicious man next to a parked vehicle near Barbadanes and Felipe Road.
Deputies arrived to find both tires on the driver's side of the SUV were flat, and the 26-year old man trying to use gauze and Band-Aids to make repairs.
Deputies arrested the man for being under the influence of drugs.
Man arrested after using Band-Aids and gauze to repair flat tires
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News