La Habra police believe there may be more victims connected to a man suspected of sexually assaulting at least four people.Westley Estrada de Leon, 42, who is better known as Westley Estrada, was arrested in connection to those suspected crimes."His victims were all female from the ages of 10 to 14 years old. Some of them are adults now. He befriended his victims. They were not strangers. So he knew every one of his victims," Sgt. Jose Rocha said.The suspected victims live in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Orange counties at the time of the assaults, which date back as far as 2001. Detectives are currently investigating three additional sexual assault cases that they said could possibly be connected to Estrada."We have discovered that there's a total of seven victims that have been identified. The times of assault occurred between the years of 2001 and 2013. He has lived in areas of Chino Hills, Whittier, Rancho Cucamonga," Rocha said.Authorities said Estrada had easy access to children through his family."He contacted the children based on relationships within his family. We have all of the above that we've discovered - rape, touching, inappropriate touching on minors. It's very difficult. I can't imagine what these victims have gone through. Some of them are getting professional help as we speak because of the trauma he put them through," Rocha said.Rocha added that the department's investigation started with just one victim and then it quickly evolved.Estrada is behind bars in lieu of $2 million bail.