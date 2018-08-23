A man has been arrested after detectives discovered what appeared to be an extensive child pornography distribution operation in his Rancho Cucamonga home.On Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant at 49-year-old Allan Sederstrom's home in the 8000 block of London Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana police said.During the search, officials found 14 desktop computers, eight laptop computers, 30 hard drives and several other external storage devices.A preliminary search of one desktop revealed several child pornographic videos and images, several of which contained prepubescent children, investigators said.Detectives from the Fontana Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force said Sederstrom was distributing child pornography from his home over the internet.Sederstrom was detained without incident. He was booked into the Fontana Police Department where a $100,000 bail enhancement was obtained, police said.