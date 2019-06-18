Man arrested for allegedly sexually battering women in Mid-City area

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A sexual battery suspect with numerous victims is now in custody following a manhunt over the weekend.
Officers arrested 32-year-old Carlos Vasquez Castro on Sunday.
They say he sexually battered multiple women on the street and in their homes along the Olympic Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard Corridors on June 12.
Castro is facing possible felony charges.
He's being held on $1 million bail.
