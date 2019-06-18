Man arrested for allegedly sexually battering women in Mid-City area

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A sexual battery suspect with numerous victims is now in custody following a manhunt over the weekend.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Carlos Vasquez Castro on Sunday.

They say he sexually battered multiple women on the street and in their homes along the Olympic Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard Corridors on June 12.

Castro is facing possible felony charges.

He's being held on $1 million bail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mid citylos angeleslos angeles countyarrestsearchpolice
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News