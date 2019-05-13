Man arrested for burning flag on CHP memorial in Industry

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A transient was arrested after allegedly setting fire to an American flag that was on a memorial for a fallen CHP officer in the City of Industry, officials say.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the suspect was spotted loitering Sunday morning in the area of the memorial at Valley Boulevard and Turnbull Canyon Road.
A CHP officer noticed him and was watching as the suspect appeared to grab the flag and shield it with his hand.
Flames were soon seen consuming the flag.
The suspect walked away, but he was stopped and arrested by the CHP officer.
The flag could not be saved before it was consumed by the flames.
The memorial was in honor of CHP Officer David Romero, who was struck and killed by a driver while on motorcycle patrol duty at that intersection in 2005.
The driver who struck him was later convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after officials found meth in his system.
A portion of the 60 Freeway was also later named in honor of Romero.
The suspect in the arson of the flag was identified as Scott Kennard, 41, a local transient.
He was booked for felony arson of property and was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
The flag at the officer's memorial was replaced.
