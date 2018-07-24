Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym

A man who stripped naked before working out at a New Hampshire gym told police officers that he thought he was in a "judgment-free zone," before being arrested.NECN reports 34-year-old Eric Stagno, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct on Sunday for taking off his clothes and exercising at a Planet Fitness in Plaistow.Police say he walked back and forth and started doing poses on a yoga mat. He allegedly referenced Planet Fitness' slogan that it is a "judgment-free zone."Stagno was released on bail and was scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 21 in Plaistow District Court.Stagno could not be reached for comment, and his attorney could not be immediately identified.