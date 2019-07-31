Man arrested for second attempted kidnapping in San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected in a pair of attempted kidnappings in San Jacinto was taken into custody Wednesday, authorities said.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies initially arrested 40-year-old Billy Fenter after he allegedly tried to lure a 15-year-old into his car in the area of Esplanade Avenue and San Jacinto avenues on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

Fenter was charged and released.

Deputies say another attempted kidnapping occurred in the same location on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. with the suspect matching Fenter's description. He was found and taken into custody Wednesday morning, the sheriff's department tweeted.

