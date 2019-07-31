Man arrested for second attempted kidnapping in San Jacinto

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies initially arrested 40-year-old Billy Fenter after he allegedly tried to lure a 15-year-old into his car in the area of Esplanade Avenue and San Jacinto avenues on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.
Fenter was charged and released.
Deputies say another attempted kidnapping occurred in the same location on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. with the suspect matching Fenter's description. He was found and taken into custody Wednesday morning, the sheriff's department tweeted.
Suspect is in custody. Thank you for the public’s help. Investigators are working the case. We will release information as it becomes available. https://t.co/RJPHPx8Tls pic.twitter.com/MdPWh8nPf0— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) July 31, 2019