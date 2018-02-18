San Bernardino double shooting suspect arrested

Rafael Piza Gomez is a suspect in the 2016 shooting of two people in San Bernardino. (San Bernardino Police Dept.)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A man who was wanted in a shooting that wounded his former girlfriend and killed her new boyfriend was arrested in San Bernardino on Sunday, 18 months after the incident.

Police say Rafael Piza Gomez, 53, shot two people on July 17, 2016 in San Bernardino.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of North Mt. View Avenue at 2:13 a.m. and found a man and woman who had been shot.

The man, Elias Posadas, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was shot in the face and transported to a local hospital where she spent significant time recovering.

Investigators identified Gomez, the woman's former boyfriend, as the suspect. He managed to flee the area and his vehicle was later found near the Mexico border.

Gomez was spotted in San Bernardino on Sunday, at the corner of Highland Avenue and Mt. View avenues - about a mile from the site of the shooting. Police were notified and arrested him without incident.

He was booked for homicide and attempted homicide and brought to the San Bernardino County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Jose Castro at (909) 384-5747 or Sergeant Emil Kokesh at (909) 384-5613.
