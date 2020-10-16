Transgender women stabbings: Man charged with attempted murder in separate attacks in MacArthur Park

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of two transgender women in separate attacks in the Westlake District's MacArthur Park, prosecutors announced.

The defendant allegedly tried to kill one of the victims twice.

Donoban Fonseca is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on three counts each of attempted murder, conspiracy to dissuade a witness, attempting to dissuade a witness, and two counts of extortion, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said in a statement.

One of the victims was identified by friends as Daniela Hernandez, who was stabbed multiple times and had her throat slashed in an attack that occurred about 9 p.m. on Oct. 11.

"She's a very kind individual who is always doing good for people and just for her to be attacked in this way is not fair," Bamby Salcedo, president of TransLatin@ Coalition, said at a vigil for Hernandez. Salcedo said Hernandez was stabbed 16 times.

MORE: Arrests made in attack on transgender women in Hollywood
EMBED More News Videos

LAPD arrested two suspects in connection to an attack on three transgender women in Hollywood that was captured on video and streamed live as it was happening.


The other victim was attacked in the same park on Aug. 21 and Sept. 1, authorities said. Neither victim has been publicly identified by authorities.

The charges against Fonseca include allegations that the incidents were hate crimes and were committed for the benefit of a gang. He was being held on $1.07 million bail after being taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department.

If convicted as charged, Fonseca faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison, according to the DA's office.

City News Service contributed to this report.

MORE: Transgender woman brutally beaten by mob inside home
EMBED More News Videos

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Philadelphia police are investigating the brutal beating of a transgender woman in Philadelphia

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westlakelos angeleslos angeles countyarresttransgenderhate crimeattempted murderstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump administration reverses decision to deny CA aid
Brush fire breaks out in Sepulveda Basin amid hot temps
Trump to visit Orange County on Sunday
LA's resumed parking enforcement prompts outcry
France: Teacher beheaded, police shoot dead suspected killer
Shooter on the loose after two boys were shot, killed in South LA
Petition urges Newsom to reopen California's theme parks
Show More
Commission calls for LA County sheriff to immediately resign
Parents located after toddler discovered alone in Pasadena
LA ranks No. 2 on 'Rattiest Cities' list
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Tab after nearly 60 years
Red flag warning issued for parts of SoCal
More TOP STORIES News