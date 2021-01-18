Man arrested in Bell Gardens for allegedly setting cars on fire

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- An arsonist accused of setting several cars on fire is now behind bars.Bell Gardens police arrested 37-year old Eddie Arevalo Saturday morning.They say he was spotted pouring gasoline over the cars and lighting them on Ira Avenue around 7 a.m. Saturday.He ran off, but witnesses called police.Officers searched the area and found him hiding in a shed on a nearby property.He's due in court on Tuesday.