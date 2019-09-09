Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Stanton motel

STANTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested in Bakersfield on Sunday in connection to a fatal shooting at a Stanton motel, authorities said.The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested with assistance from the Kern County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.The shooting occurred at the Villa Motel in the 11000 block of Beach Boulevard on Aug. 26.When the shooting occurred, authorities said they responded to a call and found a wounded man inside a motel room, where he was pronounced dead at the scene."The suspect arrested today is believed to have been involved, and then fled the Orange County area following the incident," the news release said."We are grateful for Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and his personnel for their assistance with the apprehension of this murder suspect," Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said. "Their tactical teams, working in concert with our investigative details on scene, were able to make this arrest safely while minimizing risk to the public."Authorities said the suspect's name will be released after he is booked into the Orange County Jail.Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department at 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.