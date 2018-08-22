Man arrested in connection with 21 burglaries in Koreatown

Police say Marcelino Perez is responsible for 21 burglaries in the Koreatown area.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police have arrested a 54-year-old man they say is responsible for at least 21 burglaries within the Koreatown area.

Police say Marcelino Perez dressed as a maintenance worker as he hit the apartments and often entered during the daytime, using tools to pry open doors.

They believe he stole items worth over $200,000, mostly money and jewelry.

Because most of his targets were within a half-mile radius, police were able to focus their investigative resources within a small area. They also analyzed his burglaries and discovered that he mostly hit between 2-5 pm on Thursdays and Fridays.



A task force gathered in the area last Thursday and within an hour spotted a man walking in the neighborhood who matched the surveillance photos. They took Perez into custody. They say he was carrying a screwdriver and wearing gloves and other items consistent with surveillance footage.

Police believe Perez acted alone. They have not yet been able to locate a permanent residence for detectives to search and attempt to recover the stolen property, but they don't believe he is homeless.

Perez is being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized should contact Los Angeles police.
