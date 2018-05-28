A 19-year-old is behind bars after a family dispute in Redondo Beach led to the fatal shooting of a man.Police were called to a home on Fisk Lane near Firmona Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday over reports of shots fired.Inside the residence, officers discovered the body of a 46-year-old man who had been shot, and they took a 19-year-old man into custody.Investigators said the shooting started with a family dispute but did not disclose what the relationship is between the victim and suspect.Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact the Redondo Beach Police Department at (310) 379-2477 Ext. 2714.