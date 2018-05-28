Redondo Beach shooting: 19-year-old arrested in family dispute that turned deadly

EMBED </>More Videos

A 19-year-old is behind bars after a family dispute in Redondo Beach led to the fatal shooting of a man. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A 19-year-old is behind bars after a family dispute in Redondo Beach led to the fatal shooting of a man.

Police were called to a home on Fisk Lane near Firmona Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday over reports of shots fired.

Inside the residence, officers discovered the body of a 46-year-old man who had been shot, and they took a 19-year-old man into custody.

Investigators said the shooting started with a family dispute but did not disclose what the relationship is between the victim and suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact the Redondo Beach Police Department at (310) 379-2477 Ext. 2714.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfamilyman shotman killedarrestRedondo BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News