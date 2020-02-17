Suspect arrested in Koreatown after allegedly shooting at police during chase

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man accused of shooting at officers during a chase was arrested after a search by police in Koreatown.

The man was suspected of stealing a car and led police on a pursuit starting around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the 101 Freeway through Silver Lake, onto streets and then back north on the 101, Los Angeles police said.

As the suspect was entering the 101, he allegedly fired at officers, with several rounds hitting a patrol vehicle.

The chase continued in the Rampart area, and the suspect later abandoned the vehicle on Berendo Street and Wilshire Boulevard.

A perimeter was setup and a K-9 and SWAT arrived to the scene. The man was arrested around 1 a.m. Monday.

No officers were injured in the situation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
koreatownlos angeleslos angeles countypolice chaselapdstolen car
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sex therapist Amie Harwick murdered in Hollywood Hills
NBA All-Star weekend, as expected, was about honoring Kobe Bryant
Plane lands at LAX after declaring in-flight emergency
14 Americans evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise test positive for coronavirus
SoCal couple returning to CA after coronavirus quarantine in Japan
Search underway after man fatally shot in Altadena
1 killed in wrong-way crash on 405 Freeway near Getty Center
Show More
XFL Wildcats drop home opener in Carson, 25-18
Teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in Target
DUI suspect arrested in Van Nuys after slow-speed chase on 5 Freeway
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
Funeral services held for helicopter crash victim Christina Mauser
More TOP STORIES News