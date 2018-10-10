The Orange County Sheriff's Department says it confiscated more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine from a man identifying himself as a Mexican police officer.It started with a traffic stop on the 5 Freeway between Orange and San Diego counties.Investigators say the driver, Miguel Patron, 41, of Ensenada, identified himself as a police officer in Mexico.The sheriff's deputy found him to be extremely nervous and asked to search the vehicle.A drug-sniffing dog was called in, and the meth was found in a hidden compartment.Patron was booked into the San Diego County jail, with bail set at $200,000.