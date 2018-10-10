Man arrested in OC with 50 pounds of meth, claimed to be Mexican officer

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says it confiscated more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine from a man identifying himself as a Mexican police officer.

By ABC7.com staff
It started with a traffic stop on the 5 Freeway between Orange and San Diego counties.

Investigators say the driver, Miguel Patron, 41, of Ensenada, identified himself as a police officer in Mexico.

The sheriff's deputy found him to be extremely nervous and asked to search the vehicle.

A drug-sniffing dog was called in, and the meth was found in a hidden compartment.

Patron was booked into the San Diego County jail, with bail set at $200,000.
