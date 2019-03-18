Man arrested in Santa Ana for trafficking underage girls

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 21-year-old Oakland man was arrested in Santa Ana on allegations of the human trafficking of three minors.Earlier this month, Santa Ana police performing prostitution enforcement contacted a 16-year-old girl and determined she was the victim of human trafficking.Investigators identified Malik Malveaux, 21, of Oakland as her alleged pimp.They say they found him at a motel with two other minors, ages 13 and 15, also believed to be human trafficking victims.He's facing human trafficking, pimping and pandering charges.