Man arrested in Santa Ana for trafficking underage girls

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 21-year-old Oakland man was arrested in Santa Ana on allegations of the human trafficking of three minors.
Earlier this month, Santa Ana police performing prostitution enforcement contacted a 16-year-old girl and determined she was the victim of human trafficking.
Investigators identified Malik Malveaux, 21, of Oakland as her alleged pimp.
They say they found him at a motel with two other minors, ages 13 and 15, also believed to be human trafficking victims.
He's facing human trafficking, pimping and pandering charges.
