Man arrested in Santa Ana for trafficking underage girls

EMBED <>More Videos

Santa Ana police arrested Malik Malveaux of Oakland for alleged human trafficking of three underage girls.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 21-year-old Oakland man was arrested in Santa Ana on allegations of the human trafficking of three minors.

Earlier this month, Santa Ana police performing prostitution enforcement contacted a 16-year-old girl and determined she was the victim of human trafficking.

Investigators identified Malik Malveaux, 21, of Oakland as her alleged pimp.

They say they found him at a motel with two other minors, ages 13 and 15, also believed to be human trafficking victims.

He's facing human trafficking, pimping and pandering charges.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countyprostitutionhuman traffickingsex trafficking
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hacienda Heights murder: Mother booked in girl's death
Lake Elsinore reopens poppy display in Walker Canyon
Santa Anita Park racing to resume March 29
SoCal humpback whale sightings increasing
VIDEO: ATV driver drags sergeant during illegal ride on busy street
'Textalyzer': Nevada considers technology to scan cellphones after crashes
Town calls 'Flintstone House' a public nuisance, sues owner
Show More
Burned body found in Del Rey home after fire
Dairy Queen celebrating spring with free ice cream cones
88 pounds of plastic found in stomach of dead whale
Panorama City man arrested in fatal stabbing
'Virtual kidnapping' scam targets OC parents for ransom
More TOP STORIES News