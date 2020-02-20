Man arrested in sexual assault of Pepperdine University student in her Malibu apartment

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who police say sexually assaulted a Pepperdine University student at her Malibu apartment earlier this month was arrested Wednesday morning, authorities said.Matthew Fairchild, 34, was arrested near Pacific Coast Highway and Tuna Canyon Road at about 6:16 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting the student after entering an unlocked apartment near Civic Center Way and Stuart Ranch Road at about 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 8.Detectives say following the attack, the man apologized to the victim before leaving the unit.Authorities believe the suspect may have been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.The suspect is being held on $1 million bail.