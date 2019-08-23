Man arrested on suspicion of arson in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of arson was arrested in San Bernardino after investigators said they caught him attempting to start a brush fire Thursday.San Bernardino County Fire said in a statement that the suspect, 35-year-old Jason Morrissett, was observed attempting to start a fire near West Rialto Avenue and South G Street before 7:30 p.m.Fire officials said the suspect had been wanted in connection with a number of small fires in the area.He is said to be a transient and had been arrested before for several warrants.Fire officials said an investigation will continue to determine if Morrissett is connected to other fires in the area.Morrissett has been booked on felony arson charges.