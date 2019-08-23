Man arrested on suspicion of arson in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of arson was arrested in San Bernardino after investigators said they caught him attempting to start a brush fire Thursday.

San Bernardino County Fire said in a statement that the suspect, 35-year-old Jason Morrissett, was observed attempting to start a fire near West Rialto Avenue and South G Street before 7:30 p.m.

Fire officials said the suspect had been wanted in connection with a number of small fires in the area.

He is said to be a transient and had been arrested before for several warrants.

Fire officials said an investigation will continue to determine if Morrissett is connected to other fires in the area.

Morrissett has been booked on felony arson charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countyarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead after police chase, officer-involved shooting in Westminster
Suspects sought in West Hollywood burglary
Co-worker arrested in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing
Ontario mother under arrest for death of her 2 daughters
Proposed bill would ban schools from suspending students
Riverside deputies help return therapy dog to Perris family
First self-cleaning restrooms in LA unveiled
Show More
Mall thieves got locked into sunglass store by employees
27 people injured after train derailment in Sacramento
No threat found after report of suspicious items near LA Coliseum
4 people shot, wounded in downtown LA, suspect outstanding
80 charged, including 11 in SoCal, in 'massive' cyberfraud conspiracy
More TOP STORIES News