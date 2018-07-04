SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A Los Angeles man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a teenage girl in San Pedro last month.
Authorities took Luis Aurelio Morales, 25, into custody and booked him on suspicion of murdering Kayla Huerta.
Huerta, a 17-year-old mother from the Wilmington neighborhood of L.A., was found shot to death inside a car that had crashed in the 700 block of Sepulveda Street on June 18.
Police allege Huerta was with a group of people when Morales became upset and shot her.
His bail has been set at $3 million.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Huerta's family.