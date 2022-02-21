Suspect seen attacking man, pouring gas on woman arrested

man attacked

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was caught on surveillance video attacking another man for his cell phone and pouring gasoline on a stranger in Santa Ana was arrested Friday.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, 51-year-old Damon Domici was arrested at a hotel in Anaheim with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities say Domici attacked the victim while trying to take his cell phone at a shopping center near South Coast Plaza on Jan 2.

When a woman - the victim's co-worker - tried to intervene, Domici poured gasoline on her. Police say the incident unfolded in front of Domici's 9-year-old son.

During a briefing last week, police told Eyewitness News Domici's son is safe and with his mother.

