Suspect seen attacking man, pouring gas on woman arrested

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, 51-year-old Damon Domici was arrested at a hotel in Anaheim with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Authorities say Domici attacked the victim while trying to take his cell phone at a shopping center near South Coast Plaza on Jan 2.
When a woman - the victim's co-worker - tried to intervene, Domici poured gasoline on her. Police say the incident unfolded in front of Domici's 9-year-old son.
During a briefing last week, police told Eyewitness News Domici's son is safe and with his mother.
