Suspect seen attacking man, pouring gas on woman arrested

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was caught on surveillance video attacking another man for his cell phone and pouring gasoline on a stranger in Santa Ana was arrested Friday.According to the Santa Ana Police Department, 51-year-old Damon Domici was arrested at a hotel in Anaheim with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.Authorities say Domici attacked the victim while trying to take his cell phone at a shopping center near South Coast Plaza on Jan 2.When a woman - the victim's co-worker - tried to intervene, Domici poured gasoline on her. Police say the incident unfolded in front of Domici's 9-year-old son.During a briefing last week, police told Eyewitness News Domici's son is safe and with his mother.