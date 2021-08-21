49-year-old SoCal farmworker remains hospitalized weeks after being robbed, beaten with bat

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal farmworker hospitalized after being beaten, robbed

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a local farmworker is seeking answers and justice weeks after he was attacked, beaten with a bat and left for dead in the High Desert.

Vicente Cortez, 49, was left barely conscious and has been hospitalized since the July 30 attack in Rosamond near Lancaster.

The victim told his sister, Maria Cortez, that he and friend were resting after a long day of work as an undocumented farmworker when they were attacked. They were in a trailer on the side of the road at 50th Street West and Avenue W when two men made their way onto his trailer, screaming they wanted money and weapons.

Before Cortez could react, he and his friend were beaten. Maria says the men not only took her brother's money - $600, the only money he had - but also got away with his documents of identification.

While Cortez remains hospitalized with extensive injuries, his friend was treated for bumps and bruises and released.

His sister told Eyewitness News she doesn't understand how somebody could do that to a human being, adding that nobody deserves that.

Maria says that the attack on her brother was done with brutal aggression and that the men were trying to take his life.

The suspects fled the scene, but Maria says a crime report has been filed and she hopes investigators find the suspects who attacked her brother and his friend.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kern countyattackman attackedbeatinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine is 'imminent': Official
High tide, big surf pound SoCal coast
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed Buena Park father
Melissa Joan Hart reveals breakthrough COVID infection
Autopsy fails to reveal what killed family of 3, pet dog on CA trail
Do I need a Johnson & Johnson booster shot?
GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
Show More
Biden's pledge to Americans in Kabul: 'We will get you home'
Torrance: 2 ex-police officers charged in vandalism involving swastika
Newly named 'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards steps down
WATCH: Tesla's bizarre debut of new humanoid robot workers
BTS world tour canceled due to ongoing pandemic
More TOP STORIES News