Man barricaded in Lake View Terrace home after firing weapon

A man was barricaded inside a home in Lake View Terrace with relatives Thursday night after firing off a weapon in the house, police said.SWAT officers were in the 12100 block of Hoyt Street after a report of the man firing a weapon.Police said the man's grandmother and possibly his mother might be inside the house with him.It was unclear whether anyone was injured.The suspect, who may be responsible for an earlier shooting, was believed to be barricaded inside a room of the home.Several streets were blocked off while investigators tried to negotiate with the suspect. They urged the public to avoid the area.