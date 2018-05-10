Man barricaded in Lake View Terrace home after firing weapon

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was barricaded inside a home in Lake View Terrace with relatives Thursday night after firing off a weapon in the house, police said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE VIEW TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man was barricaded inside a home in Lake View Terrace with relatives Thursday night after firing off a weapon in the house, police said.

SWAT officers were in the 12100 block of Hoyt Street after a report of the man firing a weapon.

Police said the man's grandmother and possibly his mother might be inside the house with him.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured.

The suspect, who may be responsible for an earlier shooting, was believed to be barricaded inside a room of the home.

Several streets were blocked off while investigators tried to negotiate with the suspect. They urged the public to avoid the area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shots firedbarricadebarricaded manPacoimaSan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News