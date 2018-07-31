Montebello barricade: Man, possibly armed with knife, locks himself inside sheriff's SUV

A man, possibly armed with a knife, somehow got into a sheriff's vehicle and barricaded himself inside the patrol car in Montebello Tuesday. (KABC)

A man, possibly armed with a knife, somehow got into a sheriff's vehicle and barricaded himself inside the patrol car in Montebello Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to Garfield Avenue and Northside Drive around 5 a.m. regarding a report about a man with a knife, authorities said.

When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect entered a sheriff's patrol SUV on scene and appeared to lock himself inside.

LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau was called to the scene. Other sheriff's SUVs surrounded the vehicle with the suspect inside.

Garfield Avenue was shut down at Northside Drive.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
