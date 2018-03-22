New video shows a bizarre arrest - a K9 officer bites a suspect and the man bites back.Police bodycam video shows a sheriff's deputy in Wisconsin clearly warning the suspect to stay back.The confrontation happened Monday night as the deputy and his K9 partner were responding to a report of a man pounding on the windows and door of a home.Despite several warnings, the man kept advancing toward the officers. That was when the dog moved to subdue him and he fought back, biting the animal.Ultimately the suspect was arrested and the dog was not injured.The suspect was charged with striking a police animal, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.