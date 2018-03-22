Man bites dog: bodycam video shows suspect fighting police K9

EMBED </>More Videos

Police bodycam video from Wisconsin shows a suspect biting a K9 that was attempting to subdue him. (KABC)

New video shows a bizarre arrest - a K9 officer bites a suspect and the man bites back.

Police bodycam video shows a sheriff's deputy in Wisconsin clearly warning the suspect to stay back.

The confrontation happened Monday night as the deputy and his K9 partner were responding to a report of a man pounding on the windows and door of a home.

Despite several warnings, the man kept advancing toward the officers. That was when the dog moved to subdue him and he fought back, biting the animal.

Ultimately the suspect was arrested and the dog was not injured.

The suspect was charged with striking a police animal, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
k-9dogsarrestbody camerasWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News