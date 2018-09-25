A man pushing a wheeled cart covered with a tarp through a Metro Blue Line station caught the attention of transit officers Monday.They stopped to talk to him as he wheeled the cart up to the train platform at the Slauson Station. He said he was just carrying "personal items only" in the cart.It didn't take long for the sheriff's deputies to take a look inside and find: two trash bags full of marijuana, as well as some methamphetamine and hash. Plus two airsoft rifles that looked like assault weapons.The deputies arrested the man - and then determined he was also wanted on a $5,000 warrant for his arrest. His name was not released.Officials credited Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Transit Services Bureau deputies Matt Coppes, Emmanual 'Manny" Cortez, and Aaron Escobedo with the bust.