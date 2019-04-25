Man caught on camera burglarizing Hemet home being fumigated

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into a home that was being fumigated in Hemet.

The man went into the house, located on East Stetson Avenue, without any protective gear and stole some items.

As the suspect realized he was on the doorbell camera, he tried to break it.

But investigators were able to get a clear picture of the suspect's face.

If you know who he is, call police.
