Man pleads not guilty to making criminal threats after allegedly pointing gun at students at Mt. San Jacinto College

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- The 26-year-old man accused of pointing a gun at students at Mt. San Jacinto College and then allegedly trying to flee the country pleaded not guilty to multiple charges Friday.
Greg Abejon was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday hours after the campus and three other schools were placed on lockdown following reports that a man pointed a gun at fellow students on the college campus.
On Friday, he was charged with six counts each of making criminal threats and firearm assault, in addition to one count of bring a gun onto a college campus. He is being held on $2 million bail.
He was taken into custody at LAX "after checking in at the airport in an attempt to flee the country," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Authorities had also served search warrants at the suspect's home before apprehending him at the airport.
The schools were placed on lockdown after witnesses said a man walked into the campus cafeteria, approached a table, brandished a gun and pointed it at other students.
The gunman then exited the building. No injuries were reported and "no shots were fired," according to an alert on the college's website.
