Man charged for allegedly attacking US Marshal with hammer during Portland protest

A 23-year-old Texas man is facing federal charges after he allegedly hit a U.S. Marshal deputy with a hammer in Portland during a night of protests.
PORTLAND (KABC) -- A 23-year-old Texas man is facing federal charges after he allegedly hit a U.S. Marshal deputy with a hammer in Portland during a night of protests.

The Oregon U.S. Attorney's Office released images they say show Jacob Michael Gaines armed with a hammer outside a federal courthouse in downtown Portland on July 11.

After Gaines damaged the door to the building, video shows U.S. Marshals in full tactical gear pouring out of the courthouse.

Authorities say Gaines attempted to breach the barricaded entrance and as deputies attempted to detain him, he hit a deputy with the hammer three times.

The deputy was hit in the should, neck and back but was not seriously hurt.

Police on Twitter posted a photo of the hammer they say was recovered at the scene.

Gaines was arrested and is charged with one count of assaulting a federal officer.
