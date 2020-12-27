Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3, injured 3

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley said Duke Webb, 37, of Florida, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, Illinois, late Saturday.
UPDATE: 37-year-old white male suspect is in custody. There are no others being sought at this time. Media briefing will be tomorrow 12/27 at 9:30 a.m. at Rockford Police District 3, 557 S. New Towne Drive.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 27, 2020
Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, Police Chief Dan O'Shea said at a news conference Sunday morning.
O'Shea said the three who died were all men, aged 73, 65 and 69. He did not provide names.
Additionally, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and airlifted to hospital; a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder; and a 62-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, the chief said.
Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.