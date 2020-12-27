Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3, injured 3

ROCKFORD, Illinois -- A man has been charged in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley, authorities said Sunday.

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley said Duke Webb, 37, of Florida, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, Illinois, late Saturday.




Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, Police Chief Dan O'Shea said at a news conference Sunday morning.

O'Shea said the three who died were all men, aged 73, 65 and 69. He did not provide names.

Additionally, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and airlifted to hospital; a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder; and a 62-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, the chief said.


Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

WATCH: Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea speaks on shooting


EMBED More News Videos

Three people were killed and three others injured in an apparently random shooting at a Rockford bowling alley Saturday night.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deadly shootingfatal shootingmass shootingshootingbowling
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beverly Hills restaurant planning secret New Year's dinner
Illinois bowling alley shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 hurt
SoCal volunteer describes participating in AstraZeneca vaccine trial
When will SoCal's stay-at-home order end?
Mountain lion captured in Orange County neighborhood
Unemployment benefits expire for millions as shutdown looms
Firefighters provide toys to victims of Canoga Park blaze
Show More
Human remains found near Nashville explosion, police say
Redondo Beach tries tiny homes to ease homeless crisis
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
Christmas brings little relief to SoCal hospitals
Parishioners attend indoor Christmas Day mass at LA Cathedral
More TOP STORIES News