Man charged with hate crime, assault near Fairfax synagogue

Mohamed Abdi Mohamed is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and committing a hate crime. (KABC)

A man accused of yelling anti-Semitic slurs and trying to run over people near a synagogue now faces hate crime charges.

Prosecutors also filed two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
Mohamed Abdi Mohamed is due to enter his plea in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday.

Police arrested him Friday night, saying he was speeding away when he crashed into another car in the Fairfax district. That was after he allegedly tried twice to run over two people.

They say Mohamed, who had only been in LA for a short time, continued to spew hateful language after the crash.

They believe he was acting alone.
