ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --A La Habra man was charged with murder Friday after the body of a woman he had been dating was found in a dumpster in Anaheim.
Amer Alhasan, 28, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at Los Angeles International Airport as he was trying to board a flight to Jordan, where he has family, Anaheim police said.
The victim was identified as 38-year-old Tiyanie Ly, a mother of three. Anaheim police said Ly and Alhasan were in a dating relationship.
Ly's body was found in a duffel bag early Tuesday morning behind an apartment complex on the 2100 block of S. Euclid Street. A person rummaging through a dumpster looking for recyclables discovered the body and called police shortly after 2 a.m.
It is still not confirmed where the crime occurred, and details surrounding the nature of the murder have not yet been released.
.@AnaheimPD asking for public’s help finding this white Honda Odyssey. It belongs to Tyanie Ly, the woman whose body was found in a dumpster this week. Her boyfriend has been charged with murder. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/6FL43qqafD— Greg Lee (@abc7greg) November 2, 2018
If convicted, Alhasan faces 25 years to life in state prison. He is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 15, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.
Anyone who may have dated Alhasan or was aware of his relationship with Ly is urged to contact police.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to support Ly's family. If you would like to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-tiyanie-sopheap-ly.