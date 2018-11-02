La Habra man charged with murder after girlfriend's body found in Anaheim dumpster

Amer Alhasan, 28, is shown alongside an undated image of Tiyanie Ly, 38. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A La Habra man was charged with murder Friday after the body of a woman he had been dating was found in a dumpster in Anaheim.

Amer Alhasan, 28, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at Los Angeles International Airport as he was trying to board a flight to Jordan, where he has family, Anaheim police said.

MORE: Suspect arrested at LAX in connection to body found in dumpster in Anaheim
EMBED More News Videos

A suspect connected to the killing of a mother of three was arrested at LAX while trying to flee the country, police said Thursday.


The victim was identified as 38-year-old Tiyanie Ly, a mother of three. Anaheim police said Ly and Alhasan were in a dating relationship.

Ly's body was found in a duffel bag early Tuesday morning behind an apartment complex on the 2100 block of S. Euclid Street. A person rummaging through a dumpster looking for recyclables discovered the body and called police shortly after 2 a.m.

It is still not confirmed where the crime occurred, and details surrounding the nature of the murder have not yet been released.

If convicted, Alhasan faces 25 years to life in state prison. He is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 15, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone who may have dated Alhasan or was aware of his relationship with Ly is urged to contact police.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support Ly's family. If you would like to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-tiyanie-sopheap-ly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationwoman killedhomicidemurderbody foundOrange CountyAnaheim
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Suspect arrested in connection to body found in dumpster in OC
Top Stories
Fontana stabbing: Slain 3-year-old identified by family
DA: Uber driver charged with 5 felony counts after kidnappings
Queen Mary shuttle chaos: Bus driver says he was simply lost
2 people, dog found dead in Diamond Bar home after fire
Clayton Kershaw signs 3-year, $93M contract extension with Dodgers
Fullerton police chief resigns amid concert altercation investigation
Offensive teacher costumes prompt Idaho school investigation
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Show More
NYPD: No evidence of a crime in case of duct-taped sisters
4 killed in fiery crash on 5 Fwy in Santa Clarita
LA sex assault suspect wanted by FBI spotted in South Carolina
Day before Thanksgiving will be busiest day at LAX
CA attorney general tells voters to know their rights come Election Day
More News