Man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old Irvine girl he met online; other potential victims sought

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 22-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Irvine girl he met online, and videotaping at least one of the assaults, prosecutors announced Friday.Angel Leonel Alonzo, 22, of Los Angeles, was arrested Friday by Irvine police. Alonzo is facing several charges, including three felony counts of oral copulation of a victim under the age of 16, two felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, one felony count of sodomy of a victim under the age of 16 and one felony count of sexual penetration by a foreign object of a victim under the age of 16.He is also facing multiple child pornography charges.Alonzo is being held at the Orange County Jail on $100,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court Sept. 23."The internet provides predators with unfettered access to children who they can select and groom in order to abuse them," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.Alonzo faces a maximum sentence of 11 years and six months, if convicted on all charges.Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding other potential victims to contact the Irvine Police Detective Jameson Roberts at 949-724-7170.