Hollywood Boulevard shut down for hours after man climbs onto scaffolding outside Dolby Theater

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A busy stretch of Hollywood Boulevard was shut down for hours Friday as authorities tried to coax a man off a scaffolding outside of the Dolby Theater.

The street was closed off between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive around 4:30 p.m. after the man was found about 30 feet above the ground, moving precariously along the scaffolding, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The sidewalks were also closed off for pedestrians.

Rescue air cushions and several ladders were set up, but the man appeared to continue to evade authorities by moving away when they tried to approach him. It's unclear why he climbed up the structure.

Witnesses at the scene described odd behavior from the man, who was not cooperating with police or firefighters. By nearly 10 p.m., he remained up on the scaffolding.

The scaffolding was put in place as part of preparations for the Academy Awards at the theater on Sunday.
