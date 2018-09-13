Man connected to La Quinta homicide shoots himself after chase ends in Ontario

Freeway pursuit on I-10 ends in Ontario with suspect shooting himself. His condition is unknown. @rso says suspect is part of a death investigation out of La Quinta. More to come. pic.twitter.com/KD0qhcj5DQ — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) September 13, 2018

A person of interest in a homicide investigation in La Quinta was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading a chase that ended in Ontario on Thursday.The suspect traveled at an average of 70 mph in a blue Toyota Tundra pickup truck along the westbound 10 Freeway. Authorities said the chase originated from La Quinta in Riverside County.The suspect blew a front tire and exited Archibald Avenue near Inland Empire Boulevard in Ontario, where he came to a stop.Witnesses said they heard officers order the suspect to get out of the truck and then heard one gunshot. The unidentified suspect appeared slumped over the wheel while inside the vehicle. Officers approached the man and took him out of the truck to render aid.He was seen being lifted onto a stretcher. Authorities later confirmed the suspect had shot himself but is still alive in the hospital.Upon investigation, authorities in La Quinta said the suspect is a person of interest in a homicide investigation at a home in the 54700 block of Avenida Vallejo, where a man was found dead and a woman was transported with non-life threatening injuries.La Quinta police confirmed that same home caught fire while investigators were in the neighborhood. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.A resident living in the neighborhood of the investigation told ABC affiliate station KESQ that he heard shots fired and saw a woman in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the arm. The neighbor, Jose Maciel, assisted the injured woman, giving her his shirt to help wrap the wound.An investigation was ongoing.