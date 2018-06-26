Man convicted in torture-killing of model in West Hollywood sentenced to life in prison

EMBED </>More Videos

Blake Leibel, 37, has been sentenced to life in prison for torturing and killing his fiancée Iana Kasian, 30, in West Hollywood.

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
A Canadian-born graphic novelist convicted of torturing and killing his fiancee in West Hollywood was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday.

Blake Leibel, 37, was sentenced in the death of Iana Kasian in 2016. Leibel was found guilty last week.

Judge Mark E. Windham cited Leibel's "profound brutality" when he handed down the life term.

The victim's mother, Olga Kasian, delivered an emotional impact statement in court before the judge read the sentencing.

"There are no words to express the pain and despair in my heart. I never thought that one day my life would be broken. For two years I've been asking God and myself, 'Why? Why did my daughter have to endure this inhumane torture and suffering?' Because she wanted to laugh and to love? Because she wanted to have a baby and have a family?'" Olga Kasian said with the help of a Russian translator.

WARNING: Details in this story may be graphic for some readers.

The couple lived together in West Hollywood, and Kasian had given birth to their child weeks before her death.

Prosecutors said the gruesome murder followed a script from Leibel's graphic novel, "Syndrome," featuring a baby with its skull partially removed.

RELATED: Autopsy report reveals graphic details in 2016 murder of model in West Hollywood
EMBED More News Videos

An autopsy report was released Wednesday, revealing horrific details into how a woman was killed allegedly by her boyfriend in West Hollywood.


Investigators said Kasian had been found in her bed, apparently suffering from blunt force trauma to the head. Authorities said Kasian was tortured and mutilated before she was killed, and all of her blood was drained from her body.

Graphic details in the recently released report also indicate that her scalp was missing, leaving her skull fully exposed. Her scalp was never found.

The report indicates the scalp had been cut at the back of her head, but in other areas it appeared to have been ripped away. The report also stated portions of the right side of her face were torn off, including her right ear.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdertorturebitingwoman killedbody foundu.s. & worldsentencingWest HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man found guilty in gruesome 2016 murder of model in WeHo
Autopsy report reveals murdered model was missing scalp; father of her baby could face death penalty
Man allegedly tortured girlfriend, drained body's blood in WeHo murder
Man arrested in death of live-in girlfriend, 30, in West Hollywood
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News