Man crashes car through LA Fitness center wall, lands in swimming pool

SEATTLE -- A Seattle man is being called a hero after he helped save a 69-year-old driver who crashed through the glass wall of an LA Fitness center -- the car landing in the middle of the swimming pool.

"This thing came crashing down on the left side of me. I thought somebody had thrown a deck chair in," said Noah Schlenke.

Schlenke, who says he also works as a lifeguard, was in the pool with two other people at the time of the crash.

"My first instinct was like, 'Oh my God! There was someone in that lane' and to make sure that person is not under the car," said Schlenke.

Thankfully no one was trapped under the car, so he and another swimmer moved quickly to help the driver who was still sitting inside.

"We opened the door and we're like, 'Hey --you got to get out, you got to get out!' And he just kind of looked at us and he still wasn't quite understanding where he was," said Schlenke. "So, the guy I was with actually just came in and reached over and grabbed him and pulled him out."

After everyone was safely out of the water, two tow drivers showed up and actually had to get in the pool to figure out how to secure the car.

It took about 30 minutes to hook up tow truck cables to the car, get it out of the pool and back through the window.

"I've never done anything like this but I've been in situations just as bad as this one," said Irvin Escalante, a driver with Dick's Towing.

The LA Fitness closed its doors temporarily as the car was pulled from the water but planned to reopen the rest of the gym later that afternoon.

A spokesperson for LA Fitness said they'll investigate the incident and make sure the pool area is safe before allowing it to be used again.

We talked to a few gym members who say although it was somewhat inconvenient to not be able to work out, they are just happy that everybody got out safely.

Schlenke said had never experienced anything like this before while in the pool but he is glad he was able to help out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seattlegympoolu.s. & worldcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP officer and suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in Riverside gun battle
What we know about CHP Riverside shooting suspect Aaron Luther
Retired Marine helps woman, 2 children get to safety during shootout
VIDEO: Dogs dumped over fence at Redlands Animal Shelter
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
Runaway tire on 10 Fwy. in LA critically injures former news reporter
Conditions at Compton cemetery spark outrage
Show More
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
L.A. County Fair invests $200K in security upgrades
Latin rock band Maná makes history at Forum
Arcadia woman says apparent pimple near lip was skin cancer
Loved ones say final goodbye to slain LAPD officer
More TOP STORIES News