Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Menifee

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Menifee early Sunday morning, authorities said.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the shooting occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. at Menifee Road and Garland Lane. One male was dead at the scene, according to authorities.
The department's homicide unit was investigating.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
