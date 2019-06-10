Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Menifee

By ABC7.com staff
MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Menifee early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the shooting occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. at Menifee Road and Garland Lane. One male was dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The department's homicide unit was investigating.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
menifeeriverside countyfatal shootingdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News