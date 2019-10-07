Man dead following deputy-involved shooting in unincorporated Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A man died following a deputy-involved shooting in unincorporated Whittier Sunday, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8200 block of Rexall Avenue at approximately 10:33 p.m. after a call regarding the well-being of a family member, the caller's father, who was reportedly wielding a knife, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said when deputies arrived, a deputy-involved shooting occurred and the man died at the scene.

Details regarding what led to the shooting were not disclosed.

It was not immediately known if a weapon had been recovered at the scene.

No deputies were injured in the incident.
