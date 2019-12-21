Man fatally shot in East Hollywood neighborhood, police search for suspect

By Elena Gomez
EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in an East Hollywood neighborhood off North Mariposa Avenue.

Police received a call just after midnight of a man down on the sidewalk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Family members waited outside of the police crime tape to confirm if the victim might be their loved one.

Police are searching for the suspect responsible for the man's death. There were no witnesses or surveillance video cameras in the area, according the police.
