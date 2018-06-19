Man dead in Long Beach shooting

A man is dead following a shooting in Long Beach early Tuesday.Authorities responded to West 17th Street and Daisy Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., where they discovered a man who had died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.His body was found outside a warehouse in an industrial area of the city.Just after the shooting, a few men who appeared to be witnesses or possibly friends of the victim were seen speaking with authorities at the crime scene.Investigators say the victim may have been riding a bicycle when he was shot, although no motive or suspect information has been released.Police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to come forward.