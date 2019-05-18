Man dead in Pasadena after police shooting

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man died after shots were fired by police in a Pasadena neighborhood Friday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man was armed with a firearm and was wearing a ballistic bulletproof vest when Pasadena police were called to the scene on the 1500 block of Glen Avenue at about 6:30 p.m., according to authorities. An officer-involved shooting occurred and the man was found dead in the backyard of a residence after fleeing.

It was not immediately clear if the man died by police gunfire or if he died from a self-inflicted wound.

LASD authorities are handling the investigation.
