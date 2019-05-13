Man detained after alleged sexual battery on flight to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- An investigation is underway into an alleged sexual battery incident on board a plane that landed at San Diego International Airport.

Authorities say a man in his early 20s flying on a Sun Country Airlines plane coming from Minneapolis was detained and later released by the FBI Sunday afternoon.

Police say the FBI is now investigating both the suspect and the alleged victim.

Details on the incident were not immediately released.

The FBI says sexual assaults on planes are on the rise, and any sexual assault on a plane is considered a felony.
