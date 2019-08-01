San Bernardino brush fire: Man detained for possible arson, police say

Both #hillsidefire and #marshallfire have been declared contained and are in the process of clean up. Streets are still blocked and we ask that you avoid the area. There was no structure damage in either incident and we have one subject detained for potential arson. — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) July 31, 2019

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was detained for possible arson in connection to a brush fire that erupted in San Bernardino.The fire started Wednesday on West Marshall Boulevard. Witnesses living nearby said they saw a man intentionally set the fire and taking off.Firefighters were quickly able to control the flames. No damage to structures was reported.San Bernardino police said one person was taken into custody for potential arson. The individual's identity was not immediately released.