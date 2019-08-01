San Bernardino brush fire: Man detained for possible arson, police say

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was detained for possible arson in connection to a brush fire that erupted in San Bernardino.

The fire started Wednesday on West Marshall Boulevard. Witnesses living nearby said they saw a man intentionally set the fire and taking off.

Firefighters were quickly able to control the flames. No damage to structures was reported.

San Bernardino police said one person was taken into custody for potential arson. The individual's identity was not immediately released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countybrush firefirearsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Monrovia kidnapping suspect raps about killing, burying woman
Suspect shot, killed by deputy in Hyde Park during traffic stop
Cedars-Sinai official charged with possession of child pornography
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County
CA limits full-contact practices for youth football teams
5 arrested after fight breaks out in Huntington Beach
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
Show More
Home invasion suspects sought in Lancaster
1 dead after gas explosion in Kentucky, flames light up sky
VIDEO: Pregnant driver slams vehicle into building in Bellflower
Nissan adds safety feature to prevent child hot car deaths
Democrats' divisions test Biden's front-runner strength
More TOP STORIES News