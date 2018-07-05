Man detained in Fourth of July stabbing death of stepdad at Lawndale home

By ABC7.com staff
LAWNDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man has been detained in the fatal stabbing of his 74-year-old stepfather on the Fourth of July, sheriff's officials say.

The incident was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of 159th Street.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau detectives said the 52-year-old stepson of the victim was arguing with him when the suspect stabbed the victim in the mid-torso with a knife.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries, officials said.

The suspect was detained by station deputies several blocks away from the home where the stabbing occurred and was being held pending interviews with homicide detectives.

The knife that was used in the incident was recovered at the scene.

No other suspects were being sought as the investigation continued, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with more information was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
