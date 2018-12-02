A man who had parked his vehicle in front of a Lawndale business Saturday night was dragged by the vehicle and died after suspects drove it away, authorities said.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident began shortly before 8:30 p.m. when the victim left the vehicle running in the 4400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard. As he was walking toward the business, an unknown number of suspects entered the vehicle and tried to drive it away.The man "grabbed ahold of the passenger door and was dragged a couple of hundred yards before he fell off," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Deputies responded to the scene and the victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.His name was withheld, pending notification of his family.A description of the suspects was not immediately available.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.