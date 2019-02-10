A jet skier died not long after rescue crews found him in the ocean following an hourslong search for him off the coast of Long Beach Sunday.He was identified as 20-year-old Jean Carlos Cheryl.Cheryl was reported missing by a friend around 10:48 a.m. and authorities said he was last seen about an hour before. He was expected in Catalina Island later in the day.The Coast Guard began searching for Cheryl, and his jet ski was found around 2 p.m. in the area of Long Beach.Crews eventually found him around 7:50 p.m. about eight nautical miles southeast of the Long Beach lighthouse.He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but authorities said he did not survive.