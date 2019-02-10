20-year-old jet skier dies after going missing for hours off coast of Long Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

A jet skier died not long after rescue crews found him in the ocean following an hourslong search for him off the coast of Long Beach Sunday.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A jet skier died not long after rescue crews found him in the ocean following an hourslong search for him off the coast of Long Beach Sunday.

He was identified as 20-year-old Jean Carlos Cheryl.

Cheryl was reported missing by a friend around 10:48 a.m. and authorities said he was last seen about an hour before. He was expected in Catalina Island later in the day.

The Coast Guard began searching for Cheryl, and his jet ski was found around 2 p.m. in the area of Long Beach.

Crews eventually found him around 7:50 p.m. about eight nautical miles southeast of the Long Beach lighthouse.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but authorities said he did not survive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
oceansjet skiermissing personsearch and rescuecoast guardwater rescueLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 Fwy closed in both directions at Grapevine due to snow
VIDEO: Witnesses try to lift truck with people stuck underneath in OC
Benefit concert honors victims, survivors of Thousand Oaks shooting
Chase suspect found dead in Hansen Dam lake
Light rain system soaks SoCal
Michelle Obama makes surprise Grammys appearance
Mumps outbreak confirmed at ICE detention facility
Disney drops first look of Will Smith as Genie in 'Aladdin'
Show More
Man fatally struck by suspected DUI driver near Disneyland
VIDEO: Burglars steal from West Covina home being fumigated
Amy Klobuchar announces 2020 campaign: 'I'll lead from the heart'
VIDEO: Toddler helps Fresno firemen responding to call
'The Favourite' named best UK film at BAFTA Awards
More News