Man dies in 'violent altercation' at Oxnard gas station

An investigation is underway following a "violent altercation" that left another man dead at an Oxnard gas station parking lot.At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oxnard police responded to a call of a person hit by a vehicle in the 400 block of S. Victoria Avenue, where officers found a 24-year-old man lying in the driveway of the gas station.Next to the man was a red-colored sedan with significant front-end damage, authorities said.The unidentified man was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center by ambulance. Authorities said he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.At the scene, officers contacted a 31-year-old driver of a black SUV, which was near the crime scene, and located a replica firearm.Detectives said that based on information obtained at the scene, they believe a "violent altercation" occurred between the two men that resulted in the death of the 24-year-old.No other details were immediately released. A motive or cause of the altercation remained under investigation.